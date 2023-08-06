Diamonds: A Sign of Earth’s Tectonic Plates Breaking Up

Diamonds, known as a symbol of eternal commitment and unity, may also be a sign of Earth’s tectonic plates breaking up, according to new research published in Nature. The study suggests that these precious gemstones can provide clues to the locations where tectonic plates are likely to be found.

Diamonds are formed deep within the Earth under intense pressures and temperatures. They are then transported to the surface in molten rocks called kimberlites. Until now, the process that caused kimberlites to reach the Earth’s crust was unknown.

Most geologists agree that diamond eruptions occur in sync with the supercontinent cycle, which is a recurring pattern of landmass formation and fragmentation. However, the mechanisms behind this relationship are still debated. Two main theories have emerged – one involving the stretching of the Earth’s crust and the other involving mantle plumes.

The research conducted by a team of scientists from various countries utilized statistical analysis and machine learning to examine the link between continental breakup and kimberlite volcanism. The study revealed that most kimberlite eruptions occurred 20 to 30 million years after the tectonic breakup of Earth’s continents.

Furthermore, the study focused on Africa, South America, and North America, where most kimberlites are found, and found that kimberlite eruptions tend to migrate from continental edges to interiors at a uniform rate.

The researchers proposed a theory called the domino effect, which explains how the breakup of continents leads to the formation of kimberlite magma. During continental rifting, a small region of the continental root sinks into the underlying mantle, causing edge-driven convection. This process triggers a chain of flow patterns beneath nearby continents, removing a substantial amount of rock from the base of the continental plate. These disruptive flows, in turn, bring together the necessary ingredients for kimberlite formation.

The study does not discount the association between kimberlites and mantle plumes. However, it suggests that the spatial and chemical patterns observed in most kimberlite-rich regions cannot be solely explained by the presence of plumes.

Understanding the systematic processes that bring diamonds to the surface can aid in the identification of potential diamond deposits and other rare elements necessary for the green energy transition. It is important to note that efforts are being made to eliminate conflict diamonds and improve working conditions in diamond mines.

While diamonds may not be forever, this research demonstrates that new diamond deposits have been created throughout the history of our planet.