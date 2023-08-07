CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Rivers on Earth and Mars: A Comparative Study

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
Rivers on Earth can be classified into two categories: those that maintain their shape and those that change course as they traverse different terrains. A recent study suggests that the same can be said for rivers on Mars, providing valuable insights into both Earth’s rivers and the ancient Martian climate.

The study, conducted by Chenliang Wu and his team at Tulane University, focused on a property called sinuosity. Sinuosity refers to how much a river bends or twists in relation to its length. A lower sinuosity indicates a straighter river, while a higher sinuosity means more bends and twists.

By examining the sinuosity of 21 rivers on Earth, which consisted of historical data spanning centuries and modern imagery dating back to 1939, the researchers sought to understand how rivers respond to environmental pressures. They also retraced the course of six Martian riverbeds, remnants of ancient running water on Mars.

Contrary to previous beliefs, the study found that sinuosity does not necessarily decrease as a river flows downstream. Instead, both on Earth and Mars, rivers were categorized into two patterns. Some rivers maintained relatively constant sinuosity, while others exhibited increasing sinuosity as they approached the ocean.

This research has practical implications for understanding the behavior of Earth’s rivers, aiding in future infrastructure planning and disaster management. Moreover, it offers a glimpse into the ancient Martian climate, potentially providing answers about the planet’s past suitability for life.

Published in the journal Nature Geosciences on August 3, this study lays the foundation for further exploration into both planetary and environmental sciences. By studying river sinuosity, we can unravel the complexities of Earth’s rivers and uncover clues about the mysterious history of Mars.

