Study Sheds Light on the Emergence of Agency in Babies

Summary: A study conducted by researchers from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) has provided groundbreaking insights into the origins of agency by exploring how babies develop purposeful action. Using motion capture technology, the researchers observed the moment when babies realized they could impact their environment. The study marks the first time in 50 years that mobile motion has been directly measured in baby-mobile experiments. The findings reveal that agency emerges from the coordinated relationship between the baby and the mobile. At a certain level of coordination, the baby recognizes its ability to influence its surroundings and transitions from spontaneous to intentional behavior.

The researchers used innovative motion capture technology to record the movements of both the infants and the mobiles in 3D space. By analyzing the data, they were able to identify a distinct moment of realization, which they referred to as the “birth of agency.” This moment was characterized by an abrupt increase in infant movement rate. The study also found that agency is not solely determined by active movements but also by moments of stillness. The coordination dynamics of movement and stillness together constitute the baby’s conscious awareness of their ability to impact the world intentionally.

This study offers new insights into the development of agency in humans and could have implications for preventive care and early treatment of infants at risk. The research was supported by the FAU Foundation and the National Institute of Mental Health.

