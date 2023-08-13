The Annual Summer Perseid Meteor Shower: A Spectacular Light Show in the Night Sky

The annual summer Perseid meteor shower is set to reach its peak tonight, providing a great opportunity to witness one of the most dazzling displays in the night sky. This meteor shower has been active since last month and will continue until August 24th, but the best viewing experience will be during Saturday night into Sunday morning, when up to 100 shooting stars can be seen per hour.

For the optimal viewing time, the Royal Observatory of Greenwich recommends staying awake between midnight and 5:30 am on Sunday. During this period, the sky is darkest, and the meteors will be at their highest position. However, even if you can’t stay up that late, you should still be able to spot some meteors as the Perseid meteor shower is constantly above the horizon from the UK. It is advised to observe the meteors when the moon is below the horizon or in its crescent phase, as the moonlight can act as natural light pollution and make fainter meteors difficult to see. Additionally, finding a location with minimal light pollution will enhance the viewing experience.

The Perseid meteor shower is best observed with the naked eye, and no special equipment is required. It is recommended to bring a comfortable reclining chair for a more enjoyable experience. To avoid light pollution, consider heading to the countryside or finding a park or garden. It is also important to give your eyes about 15 minutes to adjust to the darkness, so refrain from using your phone during this time.

It is worth noting that the weather conditions may affect visibility. While clear skies are forecasted for southeastern, eastern, and central England, other areas may experience cloudier conditions. If the weather doesn’t cooperate this weekend, don’t worry as the meteor shower will continue for over a week.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually when the Earth passes through the debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. Despite being the size of a grain of sand, these meteors create stunning displays as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere at speeds of up to 130,000mph. The friction with the atmosphere causes them to burn up, resulting in temperatures ranging from 1,648C to 5,537C.

Witnessing the Perseid meteor shower is a remarkable celestial event that requires no special equipment. So find a comfortable spot, away from light pollution, and enjoy the show.