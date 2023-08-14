The Quantum Game of ManQala and Its Applications in Quantum State Engineering

The game of mancala, believed to have originated around 6000 BCE in Jordan, continues to be played worldwide. In mancala, players strategically move stones between a series of small pits on a wooden game board, aiming to place all the stones in the last pit.

In a recent study published in AVS Quantum Science, researchers from Tulane University introduced a modified solitaire version of mancala called ManQala, which they applied to quantum state engineering. Quantum state engineering is a field of quantum physics that focuses on manipulating quantum systems to achieve specific states.

In quantum state engineering, the challenge lies in determining how to put quantum particles in desired states. This is particularly complex because quantum systems are delicate and highly sensitive to external factors. Quantum physicists employ various methods to control quantum states, but the researchers in this study found that ManQala offers distinct advantages, even in simplified systems.

The study is part of the growing field of quantum games, which explore the application of quantum principles to traditional games like sudoku or tic-tac-toe. In ManQala, the quantum nature of particles allows for interference among neighboring “pits,” resulting in additional possible moves. Quantum rules in ManQala enable players to achieve victories that would be impossible with classical rules alone.

While this study focused on simulations, the researchers are optimistic about the future experimental applications of ManQala. The lead researcher, Ryan Glasser, envisions using the IBM Quantum cloud computer for further investigations. Glasser, along with fellow researchers Thomas Searles from the University of Illinois Chicago and Brian Kirby from Tulane, intends to explore the practical implementation of ManQala in quantum computing research.

By leveraging the unique features of ManQala, researchers aim to advance their understanding of quantum state engineering and enhance the capabilities of quantum computers.