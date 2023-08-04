New Insights into Solar Eruption Effects on Earth, Moon, and Mars

For the first time, instruments on Earth, the moon, and Mars simultaneously measured the effects of a massive solar eruption. The eruption, known as a coronal mass ejection, occurred on October 28, 2021. It launched energetic particles into space, reaching both Mars and Earth. The event provided valuable information on radiation exposure in different worlds.

While Earth’s atmosphere and magnetic field offer protection against the harmful effects of solar weather events, not all planets are as fortunate. Understanding these events is crucial for future crewed missions to the moon, according to astrophysicist Jingnan Guo.

The research involved spacecraft from various international space agencies, including the European Space Agency’s ExoMars orbiter, NASA’s Curiosity rover, China’s Chang’e-4 moon lander, NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, and Germany’s EuCROPIS Earth orbiter. The findings of the research can be found in a paper published in Geographical Research Letters.

One of the major concerns for astronauts traveling to the moon and Mars is their exposure to space radiation. Powerful solar eruptions pose a significant risk to human health. Astronauts who receive high levels of radiation absorption may experience radiation sickness, which can lead to serious health complications. Exposure to doses over 10 gray can be fatal within two weeks.

The event in October 2021 registered a radiation dose of 31 milligray at the moon, as measured by the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Experts estimate that such events could exceed the “safe dose level” on the moon every five years if additional radiation protection is not provided.

To mitigate the risks, astronauts on the Artemis II mission, the first crewed moon mission in 50 years, will practice emergency drills onboard the spacecraft. They will also test a makeshift radiation shelter, consisting of rearranged bags of food and supplies. This shelter aims to reduce the crew’s exposure to harmful space radiation during catastrophic events like solar flares.

The research also highlighted the differences in radiation exposure between Mars’ surface and its orbit. The orbiter measured radiation levels 30 times higher than those detected on the planet’s surface. This insight is encouraging for future Mars missions, suggesting that the surface radiation levels may be lower than expected.

Overall, the simultaneous measurement of the solar eruption’s effects on Earth, the moon, and Mars provides valuable insights into radiation exposure in different environments. This research will contribute to the development of better radiation protection measures for future space missions.