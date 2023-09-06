Successful Test of Ariane 6 Rocket’s Launch Sequence

Teams from France’s space agency CNES and Arianegroup, in collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA), successfully conducted a complete launch sequence test for the Ariane 6 rocket. The test took place at Europe’s spaceport in French Guiana on September 5, 2023.

The test involved a series of steps that are critical in the preparation for an actual launch. It began with the integration of the Ariane 6 launcher on its launch pad, followed by electrical and fluid system tests. This was followed by a launch sequence test run on July 18, 2023.

During the recent test, the launcher’s upper and core stage tanks were filled with liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen, simulating the fueling process for an actual launch. The test culminated in the ignition and startup of the core stage’s Vulcain 2.1 engine, with a brief four-second firing.

This successful test is an important milestone in the development of the Ariane 6 rocket. The next step is to conduct a core stage long hot-fire test, where the Vulcain 2.1 engine will operate for approximately 8 minutes.

Ariane 6 is a new design that is being developed to replace the Ariane 5 as Europe’s heavy-lift launch system. With its advanced upper stage and Vinci engine, Ariane 6 will have the capability to launch multiple payloads, including satellite constellations, into various orbits. This flexible launch capability is crucial for Europe’s navigation, Earth observation, scientific, and security programs.

The successful test of the Ariane 6 rocket’s launch sequence demonstrates the progress being made in Europe’s space transportation capabilities. This achievement is the result of the dedicated efforts of thousands of talented individuals from the 22 member states of the European Space Agency.

Sources:

– ESA (European Space Agency)