Newly Named Human Ancestor Species: Homo bodoensis

Scientists have recently identified a new species of human ancestor called Homo bodoensis. Led by Dr. Mirjana Roksandic of the University of Winnipeg, a team of researchers reanalyzed fossils from Africa and Eurasia to precisely define this new species. These fossils were previously attributed to other species such as Homo heidelbergensis or Homo rhodesiensis.

The Homo bodoensis lived during the Middle Pleistocene period, which occurred between 774,000 to 129,000 years ago. It is believed to be the most direct ancestor of modern humans, preceding Homo sapiens in Africa and Neanderthals in Europe.

The team’s objective was to clarify a period of human evolution that is often misunderstood and referred to as “the muddle in the middle” by paleoanthropologists. They aimed to provide a precise categorization for our ancestors during this time.

The name Homo bodoensis was derived from a new analysis of existing fossils found in Africa and Eurasia. This new species name will be used for most Middle Pleistocene humans from Africa and some from southeast Europe. Humans originating from Europe will largely remain classified as Neanderthals.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Roksandic, emphasized the importance of this new species name in facilitating clear communication about this critical period in human evolution. The researchers expect Homo bodoensis to be a lasting classification as long as other scientists adopt and utilize the name.

In a separate archaeological discovery, evidence suggests that both Neanderthals and early humans inhabited the Greek island of Naxos around 200,000 years ago. Stone tools found by a team of US, Canadian, and Greek archaeologists confirm this earlier presence. The discovery challenges previous assumptions about the capabilities and movements of these hominids.

The stone tools found on Naxos indicate that both Neanderthals and early humans somehow managed to reach and stay on the island. Naxos, located in the Aegean Sea, is a Cycladic Greek island. The presence of these hominids on Naxos at such an early period suggests a greater range of navigation and adaptability in ancient human populations than previously believed.

