New Standards in Chile Aim to Reduce Light Pollution and Protect Dark Skies

Chile is known for its exceptional stargazing conditions, with the Atacama Desert being one of the best locations for astronomers due to its clear skies and minimal light pollution. To preserve these dark skies for astronomy and address the detrimental effects of light pollution on human health and biodiversity, the Chilean Ministry of the Environment has introduced a New National Lighting Standard.

Previously, the regions hosting major observatories in Chile had specific lighting regulations to protect their dark-sky status. Now, these standards are being extended across the rest of the country to promote responsible and sustainable outdoor lighting practices.

The new lighting standard focuses on improving outdoor lighting by shifting from intense blue light to softer amber hues. This change helps minimize the negative impacts on human health, such as obesity, depression, and certain types of cancer. Additionally, illuminated advertising must be switched off between midnight and 7 am, ensuring that commercial lighting does not contribute to light pollution during crucial night hours.

Beyond human health, the New National Lighting Standard also recognizes the impact of light pollution on biodiversity. Artificial light disrupts the behavior of nocturnal species, including insect pollinators and seabirds. Insect pollinators rely on moonlight and starlight for navigation, and light pollution can confuse and disorient them, affecting plant pollination and crop maintenance. Similarly, the Markham storm petrel, a seabird native to Chile, Ecuador, and Peru, faces endangerment due to light pollution. These birds use the light of the moon and stars to navigate to their breeding grounds, but urban lighting often confuses them, preventing successful migration.

The New National Lighting Standard aims to reverse the negative impacts on wildlife and protect areas vital for conservation efforts. By implementing intensity, color temperature, and time limits, Chile seeks to achieve a rational and sustainable use of artificial lighting while safeguarding the environment and human well-being.

In addition to these benefits, the new regulations also ensure the preservation of Chile’s dark sky sanctuary, which is home to numerous observatories. The increase in light pollution poses a significant risk to the viability of astronomical observations in the long term. By prioritizing dark sky preservation, Chile acknowledges the importance of astronomy and its contribution to understanding the universe.

Sources: Fundación Cielos de Chile, Chilean Ministry of the Environment