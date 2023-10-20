Bat Skull from 50 Million Years Ago Provides New Insight into Early Bat Evolution

A nearly intact bat’s skull, dating back approximately 50 million years, has been discovered in a cave in France. This finding sheds light on the previously mysterious early evolution of bats. Bats have one of the poorest fossil records among mammals, making it challenging to determine when they first started flying or roosting in caves, as well as when they developed their unique echolocation abilities. The bat skull, belonging to the extinct species Vielasia sigei, was among 23 fossilized individuals found in the cave.

Previous bat fossils were often fragmented or completely flattened, making it difficult to study their three-dimensional anatomy and determine if they used echolocation. However, the Vielasia sigei skull was perfectly preserved in limestone, maintaining its original shape. This allowed scientists to study the inner ear and compare it to modern bats. The results suggest that this ancient bat likely used echolocation, placing it well ahead of whales in terms of developing this ability. Before this discovery, scientists were only certain of echolocation in modern bat families.

The Vielasia sigei bat was a small cave-dwelling species, measuring only 1.8 cm long. This contradicts previous assumptions that early bats primarily lived in trees around lakes and forests. The stability of cave environments likely provided a refuge during the fluctuating temperature changes of the early Eocene period.

While this discovery does not definitively settle the debate about early bat echolocation, it provides compelling evidence. It also serves as an inspiration for further exploration of the fossil record to gain more insights into the evolution of bats and their unique characteristics.

