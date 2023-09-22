The ‘Dual Trojan Horse’ Strategy: A Breakthrough in Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Superbugs

In the ongoing battle against antibiotic-resistant superbugs, scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery that may help in the fight. Researchers from the Department of Chemistry at The University of Hong Kong (HKU) have developed a novel strategy called the ‘Dual Trojan Horse’ approach to combat these resistant bacteria.

Superbugs, like other bacteria, rely on iron for their growth and survival. Iron is essential for various cellular processes, and bacteria view it as a vital nutrient. Building upon this knowledge, the research team introduced a strategy that combines a metal-based drug and sideromycins, a class of antibiotics that structurally resemble iron. This ‘Dual Trojan Horse’ approach allows the antibiotics to be delivered into bacterial cells through a pathway that mimics iron uptake.

When bacteria encounter sideromycins, they mistake them for iron and transport them into their cells. This strategy enhances the effectiveness of the antibiotics and prolongs their lifespan, marking a significant advancement in the battle against antibiotic resistance. The researchers successfully replicated these results in a live mice model, offering hope for future clinical applications.

Gram-negative bacteria, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, pose significant challenges in treatment due to their resistance to conventional antibiotics. The limited permeability of the outer membrane and the expression of efflux pumps that remove antibiotics contribute to their resistance. These factors hinder the accumulation of antibiotics at the bacterial target site.

Sideromycins are a novel type of antibiotics that incorporate a siderophore molecule, allowing them to utilize the iron transport system for delivery into bacterial cells. Cefiderocol, a recently FDA-approved sideromycin antibiotic, has shown improved activity against P. aeruginosa under iron-deficient conditions.

However, resistance to cefiderocol has emerged in some Gram-negative bacteria strains. To address this, the research team explored the use of metal compounds as antimicrobial agents. Bismuth compounds and gallium have demonstrated potent antibacterial properties and low resistance frequencies.

Interestingly, siderophores have a high affinity for not only iron but also for bismuth and gallium. The team proposed the ‘Dual Trojan Horse’ strategy to simultaneously deliver sideromycins and metal ions into bacterial cells, disrupting important iron functions and leading to a synergistic effect against bacterial infections.

The findings of this study showed that the combination of a bismuth drug and cefiderocol enhanced its potency against P. aeruginosa, including resistant strains. This enhancement was observed in laboratory experiments and live animal tests, and it resulted in improved efficacy against biofilm formation and suppression of bacterial resistance.

Overall, this research presents a promising approach to combat antibiotic-resistant superbugs. By exploiting the vulnerabilities of bacteria, scientists may find new ways to combat antimicrobial resistance and provide a much-needed arsenal in the fight against superbugs.

Sources:

– Nature Communications: ‘Metallo-sideromycin as a dual functional complex for combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR)’

– Professor Hongzhe SUN from the Department of Chemistry, The University of Hong Kong (HKU)