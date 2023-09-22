NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission Set for Dramatic Finale with Asteroid Sample Return

NASA’s ambitious OSIRIS-REx mission is set to reach its climax on Sunday as the spacecraft makes a dramatic descent into the Utah desert to deliver a sample of asteroid Bennu. This sample is expected to provide valuable insights into the formation of the solar system and the origins of life on Earth. Launched in 2016, the OSIRIS-REx probe successfully collected the sample almost three years ago.

The final descent of the spacecraft will take approximately 13 minutes and will involve entering the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of around 27,000 miles per hour, reaching temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. If all goes according to plan, the capsule containing the sample will be brought to a soft landing on the desert floor and retrieved by the mission’s staff.

The precision required for this landing is comparable to “throwing a dart across the length of a basketball court and hitting the bullseye,” according to Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA. The targeted landing area spans 250 square miles, and the mission team has taken great care to ensure the preservation of the asteroid material in its pristine form.

Once the sample has been safely recovered, it will be transported to a specialized laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. There, scientists will meticulously analyze the asteroid material, separating pieces of rock and dust over a period of days. Some of the sample will be studied immediately, while the remainder will be stored for future generations equipped with more advanced technology.

The first results from the OSIRIS-REx mission are expected to be announced during a press conference on October 11. This groundbreaking mission represents a significant achievement for NASA and could provide crucial insights into the history and evolution of our solar system.

Definitions:

– OSIRIS-REx: NASA’s asteroid sample return mission that collected a sample from asteroid Bennu.

– Bennu: The asteroid from which the sample was collected.

– Johnson Space Center: NASA’s center for human spaceflight activities located in Houston, Texas.

Sources:

– NASA

– Sandra Freund, Lockheed Martin’s OSIRIS-REx program manager

– Rich Burns, OSIRIS-REx project manager at NASA