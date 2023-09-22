NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Probe Set to Land in Utah Desert with Asteroid Sample

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is set to complete its daring mission to retrieve an asteroid sample and bring it back to Earth. The spacecraft, which was launched in 2016, will release a capsule containing the sample about 108,000km away from Earth. The capsule will then enter the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of 43,000km/h, reaching temperatures up to 2,800 degrees Celsius. If all goes well, the capsule will be brought to a soft landing in the Utah desert, where it will be retrieved by a team of experts.

The mission aims to provide a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and the origins of life on Earth. Scientists hope that studying the asteroid sample will shed light on how our planet became habitable. This is NASA’s first attempt at retrieving an asteroid sample and it is considered a high-risk operation with many variables that could go wrong.

The night before landing, controllers have the option to abort the mission if conditions are not favorable. If this happens, the spacecraft will circle the Sun and make another landing attempt in 2025. To ensure the preservation of the asteroid material, teams have prepared for various scenarios, including a “hard landing.”

Once the capsule is on the ground, experts will carefully examine its condition before transporting it to a temporary “clean room.” The following day, the sample will be flown to a specialized laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. There, scientists will carefully analyze and study the rock and dust samples.

The asteroid Bennu, from which the sample was collected, has already surprised scientists. During the brief contact with the surface, the probe’s arm sank into the soil, revealing a lower density than expected. This allowed NASA to collect more material than initially planned. The agency estimates that the sample could be up to 250 grams, making it the largest sample ever brought back from beyond the orbit of the Moon.

The first samples brought back to Earth from asteroids were obtained by Japanese probes in 2010 and 2020. The latter sample contained uracil, one of the building blocks of RNA, adding weight to the theory that life on Earth may have been seeded from outer space.

Asteroids like Bennu are of interest because they consist of the original materials of the solar system. By studying these asteroids, scientists hope to uncover clues about the origins of life and gain a deeper understanding of our existence.

Source: [Source Name]