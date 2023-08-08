CityLife

Science

Science

CRISPR–Cas Systems and the Role of Archaeal Histones in Spacer Integration

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
CRISPR–Cas systems are known for their ability to provide heritable immunity against viruses and other mobile genetic elements. One mechanism by which they achieve this is through the incorporation of fragments of invader DNA into the host CRISPR array as spacers. The integration of new spacers is usually localized to the 5′ end of the array.

In certain Gram-negative Bacteria, this polarized localization is accomplished by the integration host factor. However, the mechanism for 5′ end localization in most other Bacteria and Archaea is still unknown.

Recent research has shown that archaeal histones play a key role in directing the integration of CRISPR spacers. In the Archaeon Pyrococcus furiosus, the deletion of either histone A or B impairs integration. In vitro experiments have also demonstrated that purified histones are sufficient to direct integration to the 5′ end of the CRISPR array.

Interesting findings from these studies reveal that archaeal histone tetramers and bacterial integration host factor induce similar U-turn bends in bound DNA. This suggests a co-evolution of CRISPR arrays with chromosomal DNA binding proteins.

The research findings indicate a widespread role for the binding and bending of DNA to facilitate accurate spacer integration in CRISPR systems. Further research is needed to better understand the specific mechanisms involved and to explore the role of histones in other organisms.

