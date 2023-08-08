Hip Bone Found in Cave in France May Represent a Previously Unknown Lineage of Homo sapiens

A bone discovered in Grotte du Renne cave in France by an international team of anthropologists may indicate the presence of an unrecognized lineage of Homo sapiens. The cave has been a subject of archaeological research for many years, and it has been determined that there are layers of historical significance within it. The deeper layers reveal the habitation of Neanderthals, while the higher layers represent the time when anatomically modern humans (AMHs) occupied the cave.

In between these layers, there is an intermediate layer where it is believed that the two hominids may have coexisted. Stone tools found in this layer have been associated with the early Châtelperronian techno-cultural complex, although experts have not reached a consensus on whether they were made by Neanderthals, AMHs, or both.

In this recent study, the research team reexamined a bone, specifically a newborn baby’s ilium, that had been excavated from the cave several decades ago. The researchers established that the bone did not belong to a Neanderthal. By comparing it with other Neanderthal bones and 32 modern baby bones, they determined that it did not correspond to either species. The shape of the bone was distinct from that of Neanderthals and slightly different from AMHs. The researchers concluded that the bone represents a previously unknown lineage of Homo sapiens with a morphology that deviates slightly from that of AMHs.

The researchers propose that the tools discovered in the Châtelperronian techno-cultural complex could have resulted from diffusion. It is possible that AMHs developed the tools, and Neanderthals subsequently adopted and modified them to suit their own requirements. This suggests a form of hybridization that likely occurred as Neanderthals and AMHs coexisted in different parts of Europe.

Further research is needed to gain a comprehensive understanding of these findings and their implications for the history of human evolution.