The Changing Shapes of Valleys in the Himalayas and their Impact on Sediment Storage

A recent study published in Nature Geoscience explores the factors that influence the changing shapes of valleys in the Himalayas and how this impacts the storage of sediment. The research team, led by Dr. Fiona Clubb from Durham University, used automated software to measure the width of valley floors in the Himalayas in order to monitor changes over time.

The results of the study showed that the steepness of the river channels is the primary factor that determines the width of valley floors. This steepness is an indication of rock uplift, with greater uplift resulting in narrower valley floors. However, this process occurs on geological timescales driven by tectonic activity, rather than the erosive action of rivers.

The study also found that valley widening occurs predominantly on shallow valley floors through sediment deposition, rather than lateral erosion of the surrounding bedrock. The widest valleys were observed at elevations below 1,000m in the south of the region near the sea, as well as at elevations above 4,000m resulting from past glacial activity.

The research team developed a model that describes two end-member states of high and low sediment transport capacity. In regions with high rates of rock uplift, the velocity of river water increases, leading to greater erosive action that narrows the valley floor. However, high uplift rates may also cause landslides that block river channels and result in sediment deposition, widening the valley.

The composition of the bedrock was found to be another important factor, particularly for scenarios with high transport capacity. Certain rock lithologies, such as granite and gneiss produced under extreme temperature and pressure, are harder to erode and therefore contribute to narrower valley floors.

The study also investigated the impact of faults and earthquake activity on valley widening. While areas with faults or prone to earthquakes may experience higher erosion rates, the dataset did not show significant variation in valley width with distance from a fault in the Himalayas.

Overall, channel steepness was found to have the greatest impact on valley floor width, while bedrock lithology had the least influence. Elevation, water velocity, and distance from faults also played a role in shaping valley widths.

This research sheds light on the complex dynamics of sediment transport and valley formation in the Himalayas. It provides valuable insights into how human activities, such as dam construction, can impact valley systems and highlights the importance of understanding these processes for better management of sediment storage and river ecosystems.

