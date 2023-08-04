The Sun’s Rays: Stronger and Brighter Than Previously Thought

New research using a highly sophisticated telescope suggests that the sun’s rays may be stronger than scientists originally believed. In a study published on August 3 in the journal Physical Review Letters, a team of researchers recorded the highest-energy light ever detected from the sun, reaching up to nearly 10 trillion electron volts.

This powerful light takes the form of gamma rays, which possess the most energy of any wave on the electromagnetic spectrum. The scientists discovered that there are more gamma rays emanating from the sun than previously thought, indicating that the sun is exceptionally bright in this regard.

The researchers utilized the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) to measure the sun’s rays. HAWC consists of 300 tanks filled with 220 tons of water each and is located between two dormant peaks of the Sierra Negra volcano in Mexico. The observatory can detect energy signals from gamma rays and cosmic rays, even when their light does not reach Earth’s surface.

By analyzing data from air showers created when gamma rays collide with air in the upper atmosphere, the researchers were able to capture the first-ever recording of solar gamma radiation breaking 1 trillion electron volts of energy. This breakthrough came after analyzing six years’ worth of data.

The discovery of these solar gamma rays at such high energy levels has posed new questions for scientists. It remains unclear how these rays reach such high energy levels or why they are so abundant. However, these observations provide valuable insights into solar and particle physics, stimulating further research and the need for problem-solving in the field.

The surprise findings about the sun’s intense gamma radiation emphasize that there is still much to learn about our closest and most familiar stellar neighbor. Science continues to be propelled forward through the unraveling of these mysteries.