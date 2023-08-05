Astronomers Discover Overabundance of High-Energy Gamma Rays from the Sun

Astronomers have recently made a surprising discovery – an abundance of gamma rays with an energy of around a trillion electron volts (TeV) emanating from the Sun. This finding challenges the previously held belief that such high-energy emissions from the Sun were rare occurrences.

Gamma rays are blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere, which is fortunate for us as exposure to these rays can lead to increased risk of cancer. Most gamma rays with energies up to 200 billion electron volts can be observed using gamma ray satellites, but higher energy gamma rays must be detected indirectly. When these high-energy gamma rays interact with the upper atmosphere, they produce a shower of particles and lower energy photons. If these particles pass through water, they generate what is known as Cherenkov radiation, which appears as an eerie glow visible under dark conditions.

Using a system of water tanks, astronomers can track when these showers occur, indicating the presence of high-energy gamma rays and revealing their source and energy. However, this detection method is limited, as only a few instruments are capable of carrying out this process, and they primarily operate at night. Consequently, astronomers have had more information about high-energy gamma rays coming from distant objects than from our own Sun.

Recently, Dr. Mehr Un Nisa of Michigan State University and colleagues used the High Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) to search for TeV gamma rays. To their astonishment, they discovered a significant excess of gamma rays when analyzing six years’ worth of data. The researchers found that the Sun was emitting seven times more gamma rays in the TeV range than previously estimated.

This finding challenges previous assumptions about the Sun’s ability to produce high-energy gamma rays. It was thought that only powerful cosmic rays colliding with protons in the Sun could lead to the production of gamma rays in the TeV range. However, the number of such rays expected to scatter in our direction was believed to be small.

The discovery of this overabundance of high-energy gamma rays from the Sun raises new questions about the processes occurring within our star. Astronomers are now working to unravel the mechanisms behind this phenomenon. Additionally, the detection of these gamma rays has implications for estimating radiation dangers to astronauts on long space flights.

The results of this study were published in the journal Physical Review Letters.