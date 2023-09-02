Amateur Astronomers Capture Impact on Jupiter

Amateur astronomers have once again captured a spectacular event in the skies of Jupiter. In August 2021, a Japanese astronomer documented a bright explosion on the gas giant planet and shared it on the internet. The impact was caused by either an asteroid or a piece of an asteroid or comet, estimated to be a few dozen yards across. As it passed through Jupiter’s atmosphere, the object collided with atmospheric molecules, resulting in friction and causing it to melt and explode.

Although this impact event was relatively small for Jupiter, which is over 11 times wider than Earth, it produced a brief burst of light that was captured on camera. In the past, Jupiter has experienced much larger collisions, such as the famous Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 impact in 1994, which left dark splotches on the planet’s surface.

Jupiter’s gravitational pull attracts objects, and its numerous moons contribute to the likelihood of collisions. According to Peter Vereš, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics-Harvard & Smithsonian, Jupiter is often referred to as a “giant vacuum cleaner” in the solar system. Earth also experiences occasional impacts, albeit on a smaller scale. Each day, around 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles enter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up. Additionally, an “automobile-sized asteroid” falls through our sky and explodes on average once a year. Larger impacts occur on longer timescales, with rocks around 460 feet in diameter hitting every 10,000 to 20,000 years, and impacts from rocks half a mile across or larger occurring on a 100-million-year scale.

While most professional telescopes focus on distant celestial objects, some amateur astronomers dedicate their time to observing Jupiter. They continuously watch the planet throughout the night, often using automated systems to capture stunning footage. These observations contribute to our understanding of our cosmic neighborhood and provide valuable insights into the dynamics of Jupiter and the impact events it experiences.

Source: Mashable