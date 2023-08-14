A Cyclical Climate on Mars: Evidence of Life-Friendly Conditions

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery on Mars that provides evidence of a cyclical climate similar to that of Earth. This finding opens up new possibilities for studying the origin of life. The study, conducted by scientists from the CNRS, Université Toulouse III – Paul Sabatier, and Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, with the participation of CNES, was published in the journal Nature on August 9, 2023.

Unlike Earth, Mars does not have constant plate tectonics that renew its surface. As a result, the planet has preserved large areas of terrain that are rich in fossil rivers and lakes, dating back billions of years. Since 2012, NASA’s Curiosity rover has been exploring these ancient remains and has already detected the presence of simple organic molecules that could be formed through geological or biological processes.

The emergence of primitive life forms requires conditions that allow these simple organic molecules to organize into complex compounds. Researchers from Institut de Recherche en Astrophysique et Planétologie and Laboratoire de Géologie: Terre, Planètes, Environnement, along with their international colleagues, have recently discovered such conditions on Mars. Using data from Curiosity’s Mastcam and ChemCam instruments, they have found hexagonal patterns formed by salt deposits in sedimentary layers dating back 3.8 to 3.6 billion years. These patterns suggest a sustained, cyclical Martian climate with dry and wet seasons, similar to those observed on Earth.

This environment with wet and dry seasons, along with the presence of simple organic molecules, may have created ideal conditions for the formation of complex organic compounds, such as RNA, which are crucial for the development of life. These exciting findings will allow scientists to re-examine large-scale images obtained from orbit and identify terrains with similar compositions for further study. It provides a unique opportunity to investigate the natural processes that could have led to the origin of life on Mars, as no traces of such processes remain on Earth.

NASA’s Curiosity rover has been instrumental in these discoveries. Since its landing in 2012, Curiosity has been exploring Mars’ Gale Crater with the objective of determining whether the planet once had the right conditions to support microbial life. Equipped with advanced instruments like the Mastcam and ChemCam, the rover has provided unprecedented scientific insights into the Martian surface, enabling detailed visual and chemical analysis of the terrain.

This significant finding of a cyclical climate on Mars brings us closer to understanding the potential for life beyond Earth. It highlights the importance of continued exploration and research to unravel the mysteries of our neighboring planet and the origins of life in the universe.