Final Images of Wind-Profiling Satellite Revealed before Fiery Reentry

The European Space Agency (ESA) has released the last images of its innovative wind-profiling satellite, Aeolus, as it prepares for its descent into Earth’s atmosphere. These final images depict the satellite tumbling as it interacts with the atmosphere at orbital speed.

Aeolus, named after the Greek ruler of winds, is a groundbreaking mission that became the first satellite to track terrestrial winds. It provides valuable data for climate studies and meteorology. Although its mission has come to an end, its legacy lives on.

The images, created by combining radar signals, were captured by the German Fraunhofer Institute’s TIRA radar antenna. The colors in the images represent the intensity of radar signals reflected off the spacecraft. These images were taken shortly after Aeolus received its final instructions to lower its orbit and switch off its instruments.

Following the capture of these images, Aeolus was swiftly dragged down into the Earth’s atmosphere, leading to its fiery reentry. It is estimated that approximately 80% of the satellite burned up during this process, with the remaining 20% surviving the reentry over Antarctica.

One of the key objectives of this operation was to test new methods of reducing the risk of debris falling back to Earth. The assisted reentry of Aeolus significantly decreased this risk by a factor of 150, while also minimizing the time during which the satellite was left uncontrolled in orbit. This reduced the likelihood of collision with other satellites in this critical space highway.

The successful reentry of Aeolus has provided valuable insights and will inform future end-of-life plans for similar missions. It is a testament to sustainable spaceflight and responsible operations, as the mission was guided until the very end.

In conclusion, the final images of Aeolus showcase the satellite’s journey as it prepares for its fiery descent. This groundbreaking mission has paved the way for advancements in wind tracking and will contribute to our understanding of Earth’s climate and weather patterns.

