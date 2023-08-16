Webb Space Telescope Observes Tightly Bound Pair of Actively Forming Stars

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a detailed image of a pair of actively forming stars known as Herbig-Haro 46/47. These stars emit energy in the form of jets, creating stunning textured scenes. The telescope captured the stars in high-resolution near-infrared light, allowing researchers to understand their activity and peer through the surrounding dusty blue nebula, which is black in visible-light images.

The image reveals two-sided lobes that fan out from the central stars in fiery orange. These lobes are formed as the stars repeatedly ingest and eject gas and dust over thousands of years. When more recent ejections collide with older material, it changes the shape of the lobes, creating billowing patterns.

The stars’ most recent ejections appear as thread-like blue structures, running just below the red horizontal diffraction spike at 2 o’clock. On the right side, these ejections form wavy patterns that are disconnected at points and end in an uneven light purple circle. Lighter blue, curly lines also emerge on the left near the central stars.

These jets are essential for star formation itself, as they contribute to the growth of the stars by adding to their mass. The image captured by the Webb Space Telescope provides valuable insights into the formation processes of stars.

Overall, the detailed portrait of the Herbig-Haro 46/47 stars captured by the Webb Space Telescope is a significant advancement in our understanding of star formation. It allows researchers to study the dynamics and details of these actively forming stars, providing new knowledge about how stars form and evolve.