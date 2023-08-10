Space Safety: Mini-Radar for Asteroid CubeSat

ESA has received the smallest radar ever to fly in space for integration aboard the Juventas CubeSat, as part of the Hera mission for planetary defense. This radar will be used to perform the first radar imaging of an asteroid, specifically Dimorphos, which is about the size of the Great Pyramid. Dimorphos’ orbit was shifted last year due to the impact of NASA’s DART spacecraft. The radar will allow scientists to peer deep beneath the surface of the asteroid.

The Juventas CubeSat, along with its compact radar instrument called JuRa, is scheduled to fly to the Didymos binary asteroid system in 2024. Juventas is a 6-unit CubeSat, measuring 10x20x30 cm, and JuRa measures 9.5×9.5×9.5 cm and can fit within a single CubeSat unit. It also includes four 1.5 m-long radar antennas that will deploy like metal tape measures. The radar electronics for JuRa were developed by EmTroniX in Luxembourg.

The JuRa radar design is derived from a previous space radar flown on ESA’s Rosetta mission, which studied comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko. IPAG, the institution responsible for developing JuRa, has also worked on radar systems for other space missions, including NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and ESA’s Juice.

The JuRa radar will operate at a low frequency and compensate for its lack of power by transmitting the same signal multiple times. The radar’s capabilities will depend on the consistency of Dimorphos’ interior structure. The JuRa team has also discussed the possibility of flying JuRa units to other asteroids in the future.

Overall, the integration and testing of JuRa are still ongoing, but the delivery of the radar marks an important milestone in ESA’s mission to study asteroid characteristics and enhance space safety.