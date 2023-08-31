The First-Ever In-Situ Measurements: ISRO’s Lunar Lander Discovers Sulfur and More on Moon’s South Pole

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has made groundbreaking discoveries near the lunar south pole. The agency’s Pragyaan lunar lander has detected the presence of sulfur, along with several other elements including aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen, and silicon on the lunar surface. These findings mark the “first-ever in-situ measurements” of the elemental composition of resources in this area, which scientists believe contains vast amounts of water ice.

To obtain these measurements, the rover utilized its Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument. By zapping rocks with lasers, the instrument created extremely hot and localized plasma, allowing scientists to analyze the emitted wavelengths corresponding to each element. This method provided the rover with the ability to confirm the presence of sulfur, which was not viable using the instruments on board the orbiters.

The ISRO is now focusing on searching for hydrogen, as its discovery would bring us closer to confirming the presence of water ice in the region. Additionally, the rover is equipped to study the Moon’s ultra-thin atmosphere and detect any local seismic activity.

In a concerning incident, the small rover narrowly avoided tumbling into a ten-foot crater. Thanks to the vigilant teams at mission control, the hazard was identified in advance, allowing for a rerouting of the rover to ensure its safety.

This achievement demonstrates a promising future for India’s space agency. Despite the failure of a previous lunar landing attempt in 2019, the Pragyaan rover is showcasing the determination to continue exploring the Moon and uncover its hidden secrets.

