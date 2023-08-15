Helium Detected Escaping from Atmosphere of Nearby Exoplanet TOI-2134 b

Astronomers from the University of Chicago have discovered the outflowing helium from the atmosphere of a nearby mini-Neptune exoplanet called TOI-2134 b. Atmospheric escape, where atmospheric gas leaves the planet’s gravitational source and disperses into space, is a process that affects the properties of exoplanets.

Observations have shown that atmospheric escape occurs in nearby exoplanet systems, ranging from hot Jupiters to lower-mass super-Earths/mini-Neptunes. In hot Jupiters, the mass-loss rates do not significantly impact their evolution. However, for lower-mass planets, atmospheric escape drives and controls their evolution.

TOI-2134 b, a mini-Neptune located approximately 73.8 light years away from Earth, was found to experience helium atmospheric escape. This discovery was made using the Near Infrared Spectrometer (NIRSPEC) on the Keck II Telescope in Hawaii.

The researchers detected helium escaping from TOI-2134 b, the mini-Neptune with the smallest helium signal among those observed. The absorption spectrum showed a peak value of 0.37% at a redshift of 7 km/s, along with a secondary peak at a redshift of 10 km/s and an absorption of 0.13%.

The study also found a strong correlation between the energy-limited mass loss rate and the observationally inferred mass loss rate in TOI-2134 b. It has the lowest extreme ultraviolet (XUV) flux among known exoplanets with helium in their atmospheres. The researchers concluded that the atmospheric escape of helium in TOI-2134 b is most likely due to photoevaporation by stellar XUV.

These findings suggest a mass loss timescale of billions of years. Further observations of TOI-2134 b and other mini-Neptunes with helium outflows, orbiting mature stars, are encouraged to gain a better understanding of atmospheric escape in exoplanets.

Link to original article: [arxiv.org/2308.02002](arxiv.org/2308.02002)