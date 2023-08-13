CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Heavy Traffic Expected Near Joshua Tree National Park for Perseid Meteor Shower Viewing

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 13, 2023
Heavy traffic is expected through the end of the weekend near Joshua Tree National Park as people try to get a clearer view of the Perseid meteor shower. Many individuals are seeking to escape light pollution in order to have an optimal view of the meteor showers, hence the influx of visitors to the park.

Last night, traffic was at a standstill eastbound on Highway 62 leading up to the park as people aimed to witness this spectacular sight. In response to the traffic congestion, the official Joshua Tree National Park Service Twitter account advised individuals to consider watching the meteor shower from an alternate location or from the comfort of their own homes.

For those who still wish to view the meteor shower, it is recommended to seek out areas away from city lights. By doing so, the chances of observing the meteor shower in its full glory will significantly improve.

As the weekend continues, it is anticipated that traffic near Joshua Tree National Park will remain heavy. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips accordingly and be prepared for potential delays. It is also advisable to research alternative locations in the surrounding areas that offer darker skies for a better viewing experience.

Stay updated with News Channel 3 for the latest developments on the traffic situation and any additional updates on the Perseid meteor shower.

