Magnetars: Unlocking the Mystery of their Magnetic Dynamo

Magnetars, known for their extremely strong magnetic fields, have long puzzled scientists regarding the origin of their magnetic dynamos. The prevailing theory suggests that these neutron stars inherit their magnetic fields from the stars that exploded in supernovae to create them. However, no highly magnetized precursor stars have been identified to support this hypothesis.

A recent study published in Science has shed light on this mystery by analyzing an unsuspected candidate. HD 45166, initially thought to be a binary star system consisting of a normal star and a hot Wolf-Rayet star, showed peculiar characteristics upon closer inspection.

Typically, Wolf-Rayet stars are helium-rich and have ejected most of their hydrogen through violent eruptions. However, HD 45166’s Wolf-Rayet star is unusual in terms of its mass, being only four times the mass of the Sun, which is half the mass of previously observed examples. Additionally, the star exhibits an abundance of carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen, along with peculiar spectral features.

Further observations revealed that the periodicity of the light emitted by the star is likely due to pulsations caused by the normal star in the system, rather than the orbital period. This discovery prompted scientists to investigate other periodic changes in the star’s light. They found that the orbit of the system spans approximately 8,200 days, a drastic difference from the 1.6-day orbital period previously assumed. Consequently, the stars are much farther apart and are unlikely to orbit in the same direction as their axis of rotation.

These new findings necessitate a reevaluation of the estimated masses of the stars based on their orbital interactions. The revised estimate indicates that the Wolf-Rayet star in HD 45166 is only twice the mass of the Sun, half of the initial estimation.

While this research provides valuable insights into the nature of magnetars and their magnetic field origins, it also highlights the complexity and challenges involved in studying these extreme celestial objects. Further investigations will undoubtedly contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of magnetars and their fascinating properties.