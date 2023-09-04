NASA’s Crew-6 Mission Set to Make Visible Return to Earth in Tampa Bay

Residents in northern Tampa Bay may have the opportunity to witness the return of NASA’s Crew-6 mission as it returns to Earth on Sunday night. According to the US National Weather Service in Tallahassee, the spacecraft is predicted to be visible from approximately 12:05 a.m. to 12:20 a.m.

While the exact visibility may vary, counties in the northern Tampa Bay area such as Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco are more likely to have a better chance of witnessing the return of the Crew-6 mission.

The SpaceX Crew-6 mission was launched on March 2 from the Kennedy Space Center. The astronauts aboard the spacecraft are expected to touch down near Jacksonville at 12:17 a.m. The US National Weather Service has advised that a sonic boom cannot be ruled out during re-entry of the spacecraft.

Observing the return of NASA missions has always been exciting for the public, as it offers a glimpse into the advancements and progress being made in space exploration. The Crew-6 mission marks another successful collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, contributing to the ongoing efforts of human space exploration.

