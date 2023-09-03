The Search for Pikas in Glacier National Park

In Glacier National Park, researchers and citizen science volunteers are teaming up to study the population of pikas, a small rabbit-like mammal, and understand how they are faring in their changing habitat. With a warming climate, pikas are losing their foothold in similar habitats across the country.

The study involves collecting and cataloging pika pellets, which are then sent to a lab for DNA analysis. The DNA extracted from the skin cells in the pellets provides information about the genetic connectivity and movement patterns of the pikas.

During a recent survey, volunteers and park staff ventured to the Piegan Pass trail in search of pika pellets. They were instructed to look for hay piles, which are evidence of the pika’s hard work in stocking up on vegetation for the winter. Unlike other animals, pikas do not hibernate during the winter months.

The University of Utah professor and pika researcher, Lucas Moyer-Horner, has been involved in studying pikas in Glacier National Park since 2007. He initially conducted a study to survey talus fields in the park to look for signs of pikas. At that time, the pika populations were thriving, but now the researchers want to see if there have been any changes in density or population trends.

Pikas are particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change. They can only tolerate a small increase in temperature before it becomes fatal. The warming temperatures not only affect the availability of vegetation but also limit the pikas’ ability to move around in search of food, thus impacting their chances of survival.

The decline in pika populations in the United States was first noticed in a study conducted in 2000. Researchers found that pikas were disappearing from low elevation sites, which correlated with higher temperatures. This led scientists to realize that high temperatures could be a significant threat to pikas.

Glacier National Park is the northernmost area in the lower 48 states where pika research is being conducted. The DNA analysis from the pika pellets collected in the park will provide insights into the resilience of the population and its ability to adapt to changing conditions.

With the help of around 50 volunteers, the study aims to understand the population trends and genetics of pikas in Glacier National Park. The ongoing research is being funded by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, which recognizes the importance of preserving and protecting these fascinating creatures.

