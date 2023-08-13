The James Webb Space Telescope Captures Image of Nearby Galaxy

The James Webb Space Telescope has unveiled a stunning image of NGC 6822, also known as Barnard’s Galaxy. Located 1.6 million light-years away, it is the nearest galaxy to the Milky Way that is not a satellite. Spanning just 7,000 light-years across, Barnard’s Galaxy is a small dwarf galaxy with low levels of heavy elements. Despite this, a majority of its stars have formed within the last 5 billion years.

This intriguing combination of properties makes Barnard’s Galaxy an ideal laboratory for studying the evolution of galaxies in the early Universe, a time when there were limited heavy elements available. All elements heavier than hydrogen and helium are created through stellar processes. Stars fuse atoms in their cores to generate heavier elements, which are released during their explosive deaths or collisions.

Due to its isolation from other objects, Barnard’s Galaxy had limited gravitational disruptions that could have triggered star formation by compressing its dust and gas. However, around 3 to 4 billion years ago, it is believed to have come close enough to the Milky Way for the larger galaxy’s gravity to influence it. This proximity provides scientists with a valuable opportunity to investigate the appearance of galaxies in the early Universe.

The James Webb Space Telescope is the perfect observatory for this task. Its Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) allows scientists to study the infrared light emitted by gas, while its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) enables the identification of stars concealed by dust and gas.

The newly released image combines observations from both MIRI and NIRCam. The image presents the gas and dust as green-yellow swirls, regions of star formation as bright red, and more distant galaxies as orange blobs. Throughout the image, a dense field of stars sparkles.

Although ongoing research is being conducted on this intriguing galaxy, these findings hope to provide astronomers with valuable insights into the origin of the Universe. To further appreciate the image, wallpaper-sized versions can be downloaded from the ESA Webb website.