The First Official Star Party at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve Provides Unique Experience for Amateur Astronomers

The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), in collaboration with the Department of Wildlife Protection, UT Ladakh, organized the first official star party for experienced amateur astronomers. The event took place at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve in eastern Ladakh from October 12-15. Hanle, home to the Indian Astronomical Observatory, offers dark skies and dry weather that are ideal for observing celestial objects.

The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR) has one of the darkest skies in India and covers an area of approximately 22 km in radius. The reserve was established by the UT Ladakh to preserve the pristine dark skies and control man-made light pollution. It not only supports astronomical research but also promotes astro-tourism and contributes to the socio-economic development of local villages.

About 30 amateur astronomers attended the star party, bringing their telescopes and cameras to capture the beauty of the night sky without the interference of light pollution. Ajay Talwar, an award-winning astrophotographer, highlighted the importance of dark skies for observing faint objects and capturing detailed photographs. He emphasized that certain astronomical phenomena such as the False Dawn and Zodiacal Light can only be observed from Hanle due to its darkness.

One of the highlights of the star party was the opportunity to witness and photograph the Zodiacal Light, which is the faint sunlight scattered by dust in the plane of the solar system. Participants could observe this phenomenon on two successive nights.

The event attracted participants from various locations across India, including Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Mandi, Ahmedabad, Lakshadweep, and Mumbai. Sudhash Natarajan from the Bangalore Astronomical Society mentioned how Hanle’s Bortle-1 sky, designated as the darkest level, allowed him to observe obscure faint galaxies. He expressed his enthusiasm for returning to Hanle every year.

In addition to the star party, the IIA, with funding from UT Ladakh, has provided 24 small telescopes to selected villagers inside the reserve and trained them as Astronomy Ambassadors. This initiative aims to involve and educate the local community about astronomy and further enhance the astro-tourism potential of Hanle.

The Director of IIA, Prof. Annapurni Subramaniam, expressed her satisfaction in sharing the unique skies of HDSR with astronomy enthusiasts and commended the training of local communities as Astronomy Ambassadors for tourists.

Overall, the first official star party at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve provided amateur astronomers with the opportunity to experience the pristine dark skies and capture celestial objects in detail. The event’s success has highlighted the potential of Hanle as a sought-after destination for astronomy enthusiasts in India and beyond.

Definitions:

– Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA): An organization that conducts research in various areas of astrophysics and astronomy in India.

– Department of Wildlife Protection, UT Ladakh: A department responsible for the protection and conservation of wildlife in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

– Hanle Dark Sky Reserve (HDSR): An area of approximately 22 km radius around Hanle that has been designated as a dark sky reserve to control light pollution and preserve dark skies for astronomical research and astro-tourism.

– False Dawn: A phenomenon observed before dawn where the sky appears to be illuminated even though the sun has not yet risen.

– Zodiacal Light: Faint sunlight scattered by dust in the plane of the solar system, visible in dark skies before dawn or after sunset.

– Bortle Scale: A numerical scale that measures the darkness of the night sky, with Bortle-1 being the darkest level.

– Astronomy Ambassadors: Villagers inside the Hanle Dark Sky Reserve who have been trained to educate and guide tourists in astronomy-related activities.

Sources: Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Department of Wildlife Protection, UT Ladakh.