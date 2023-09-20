Ancient Wooden Logs Reveal Early Humans’ Advanced Skills

Archaeologists have discovered ancient wooden logs in Zambia that challenge previous assumptions about the capabilities of early humans. The findings, published in the journal Nature, suggest that stone-age people built structures nearly half a million years ago, indicating a level of intelligence and imagination that was previously unknown.

The University of Liverpool’s Deep Roots of Humanity research project excavated and analyzed the ancient timber. Professor Larry Barham, the project leader, expressed that this discovery has changed his understanding of early human ancestors. He believes that these ancient humans utilized their skills and creativity to construct something new and large from wood.

The researchers also found ancient wooden tools, including digging sticks, but the most exciting discovery was two pieces of wood that fit together at right angles. Stone tools were used to cut notches into the logs, allowing them to be joined structurally. By analyzing the layers of earth in which the timber was buried, the team determined that it was approximately 476,000 years old.

Previous evidence of human use of wood has been limited to making fire and crafting simple tools. This discovery challenges the notion that early humans led purely nomadic lives and shows that they were capable of more complex construction.

The purpose of these wooden structures remains unclear. The size of the logs suggests that they were used to build something substantial, possibly a platform for a shelter or a structure by a river for fishing. However, without more complete evidence, it is difficult to determine the exact nature of these structures or the species of ancient humans who built them.

The wooden artifacts have been transported to the UK for analysis and preservation. Once this is complete, they will be returned to Zambia to be displayed. The hope is that these discoveries will enrich collections and shed light on the woodworking tradition in Zambia and ancient human interactions with the environment.

Source: BBC News