Gemini Observatory Halts Operations Following Cyberattack

The International Gemini Observatory, a key player in global astronomical research, has temporarily halted its operations due to a cyberattack. The attack, which took place on August 1, prompted the suspension of the Gemini North and South Telescopes. While the North telescope is located in Hawaii, its southern counterpart and a few smaller telescopes are situated in Cerro Tololo, Chile. However, observatories stationed on Arizona’s Kitt Peak remain unaffected.

As a precautionary measure, the Gemini.edu website has been taken offline. The National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory (NOIRLab), which oversees the observatory, is hopeful for the website’s reactivation. The details of the cyberattack have not been disclosed due to security concerns, and NOIRLab states that the deactivation of the website was purely precautionary.

While the incident is disappointing for the astronomy community, NOIRLab expresses gratitude for the support received and thanks everyone for their patience. NOIRLab plays a crucial role in optical and infrared ground-based astronomical observations and is backed by the National Science Foundation (NSF). The Gemini Observatory’s telescopes are known for their versatility, innovative instruments, and strategic placement in both hemispheres, providing researchers access to a wide range of astronomical objects and phenomena.

Gemini North, located in Hawaii, has been securely positioned in its zenith-pointing orientation, thanks to the prompt actions of the security team. The identity and motives of the hackers remain unknown. The incident reveals the vulnerability of astronomical observatories to cyberattacks, as emphasized by previous attacks on observatories such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array in Chile and NASA. The U.S. National Counterintelligence and Security Center has warned about the potential threats and espionage in the space sector, emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity for national security and economic strength.

