The Future of Food in Space: Growing Plants for Long-duration Missions

As NASA prepares for missions to the moon and Mars, one crucial challenge is ensuring a sustainable food source for crew members during their extended stays in space. Currently, astronauts primarily rely on prepackaged food, which has limitations in terms of quality and nutrition over time. To address this issue, researchers are exploring the possibility of growing food in space, minimizing the need for frequent resupply and ensuring a fresh and nutritious food supply for long-duration missions.

NASA initiated the “Growing Beyond Earth” project in collaboration with the Fairchild Botanical Garden in 2015. This project involves hundreds of middle and high school science classes across the United States growing various seeds in a habitat similar to the one on the International Space Station (ISS). Seeds that thrive in these classrooms are then transferred to a chamber at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center for further testing. The selected seeds are eventually sent to the ISS to assess their growth in microgravity conditions.

NASA has also developed specialized systems to support plant growth in space. The Vegetable Production System (Veggie) is a low-power chamber capable of holding six plants. Crew members manually tend to the plants, watering them by hand. Another system, the Passive Orbital Nutrient Delivery System (Veggie PONDS), automates the feeding and watering of plants. The Advanced Plant Habitat is a fully automated device designed to study plant growth with minimal crew involvement.

Light and nutrient conditions are critical for successful plant growth in space. A series of experiments known as Veg-04A, Veg-04B, and Veg-05 explored the growth of Mizuna mustard, a leafy green crop, under different light conditions. The yield, nutritional composition, and microbial levels of the space-grown plants were compared to those grown on Earth. Crew members also evaluated the flavor, texture, and other characteristics of the produce. Another experiment, Plant Habitat-04, focused on plant-microbe interactions and assessed the flavor and texture of chile peppers.

Initial experiments have demonstrated that microgravity can affect plant development but does not harm overall plant health. For example, wheat plants grew 10% taller in microgravity compared to their counterparts on Earth. The Seedling Growth investigations revealed that seedlings can adapt to microgravity by altering gene expression related to space-induced stressors. Gravity sensing in plants was explored through the Plant Gravity Sensing investigation conducted by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This study measured the impact of microgravity on calcium levels, providing insights into designing effective methods for growing plants in space.

Adequate water delivery is a significant challenge in microgravity. The Plant Water Management investigation demonstrated a hydroponic method of providing water and air to plant roots. The XROOTS study experimented with hydroponic and aeroponic techniques (air-based) as alternatives to traditional soil-based cultivation. These techniques have the potential to enable large-scale crop production for future space exploration.

Furthermore, the VEG-03 investigations involved cultivating various vegetables, including Extra Dwarf Pak Choi, Amara Mustard, and Red Romaine Lettuce. During the experiment, NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins conducted the first-ever plant transplant in space, transferring healthy sprouts from one plant pillow to struggling ones in Veggie. This successful transplant presents new possibilities for enhancing plant growth in microgravity and expanding the variety of crops that can be grown in space.

As NASA continues its research and experiments, it is evident that growing plants in space is a promising solution for long-duration missions. The knowledge gained from these endeavors will help shape future technologies and methods for sustainable food production in space, supporting the agency’s ambitious goals of human exploration beyond Earth.

– NASA.gov (https://www.nasa.gov/)