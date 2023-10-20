The Greenland Ice Sheet May be More Resistant to Global Warming Than Previously Thought

A new study published recently suggests that the Greenland ice sheet may be more resilient to global warming than previously believed. The researchers found that the ice sheet reacts slowly to human-induced warming, meaning that cutting greenhouse gas emissions within the next few centuries could prevent it from melting.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and the Arctic University of Norway, used computer models to simulate the potential effects of different temperature scenarios on the ice sheet. They concluded that even if critical temperature thresholds are temporarily surpassed, it would still be possible to prevent a tipping point that would result in significant sea-level rise over hundreds of thousands of years.

However, the researchers emphasize that this does not mean that efforts to combat climate change should be relaxed. They state that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and addressing global warming remains crucial and urgent. The study highlights the importance of stabilizing global temperatures at no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels to prevent further melting of the ice sheet.

The Greenland ice sheet covers about 80% of the world’s largest island and is currently contributing to rising sea levels. If it were to melt completely, global sea levels would rise by around 24 feet, resulting in devastating consequences for coastal cities worldwide.

This study provides hope that if immediate action is taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the worst-case scenario of ice sheet collapse and drastic sea-level rise can be avoided. However, the timing of emissions reduction is crucial, as a delay of more than a few centuries could still lead to significant sea-level rise.

In conclusion, while the study suggests that the Greenland ice sheet may be more resilient to global warming, it underscores the need for urgent action to address climate change and minimize the risks associated with melting ice sheets.

