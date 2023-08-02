Greenland’s Largest Glacial Floating Ice Declined 42% Due to Global Warming, Scientists Determine

Greenland’s ice sheet has been melting at an accelerated rate over recent decades, contributing to a rise in sea level. One of the remaining glaciers with a floating tongue, Nioghalvfjerdsbrae (79NG), has been the focus of a new study on the impact of climate change on its decline.

Dr. Ole Zeising from the Alfred Wegener Institute at the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research in Germany, along with collaborators, conducted a study using remote sensing, airborne, and ground-level measurements. They found that the ice tongue has thinned by 42% since 1998, with an average loss of 38 meters in ice thickness since 2018. This thinning is attributed to increasing ocean temperatures, which bring warmer currents into the area, leading to enhanced melting and glacier retreat.

Further research using airborne radar revealed that a subglacial channel, 500 meters high and 1 kilometer wide, has eroded the glacier at its base. This erosion is caused by the inflow of warm Atlantic intermediate water, which brings dense saline water to the base of the glacier, warming the surrounding ice and causing melting. The meltwater then flows up into the subglacial cavity, intensifying melting and resulting in the formation of distributary subglacial channels.

Overall, the subglacial melting has caused the glacier surface to lower by 7.6 meters per year. Meltwater flows at a rapid rate of 150 meters per year, mainly during summer months. The researchers also observed noticeable cracks at the calving front of the glacier, indicating potential disintegration and further glacier retreat.

While the 42% decline in the glacier since 1999 does not currently suggest an acceleration of melting in recent years, the effects of ice albedo feedbacks and continued warming may change this trajectory. Ice albedo feedbacks work by melting white ice, exposing darker land that absorbs more solar radiation, leading to further melting.

As climate change persists, the melting of ice sheets will continue, making polar regions more vulnerable to the effects of warmer oceans. This will have significant consequences for the ecosystems and organisms that rely on these environments.

Source: Ole Zeising et al. “Extreme melting at Greenland’s largest floating ice tongue.” The Cryosphere (2023). DOI: 10.5194/egusphere-2023-1320