The Melting of Greenland’s Ice Sheets and the Potential Sea-Level Rise

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
A recent study suggests that the ice sheets of Greenland are more vulnerable to human-driven climate change than previously estimated. Greenland’s ice sheet, which is 2 miles thick and three times the size of Texas, has already experienced melting in the past. Between 374,000 and 424,000 years ago, the ice sheet melted due to moderate warming, causing a dramatic 5-foot rise in sea levels.

This contradicts previous estimates that the ice sheet has remained relatively stable for the past 2.5 million years. The melting occurred despite lower levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere at that time compared to today. The new findings were based on the analysis of sediment from a lost ice core that was drilled from the Greenland ice sheet in the 1960s. The core, which was rediscovered in 2017, contained evidence of an ice-free landscape and even fossilized leaves and moss, suggesting that the ice had melted at some point in the past million years.

Using luminescence technology and the analysis of isotopes, the study reveals that large parts of Greenland melted more recently than previously thought. The sediment below the ice sheet indicates that an ice-free period coincided with a moderate warming phase in Earth’s history known as Marine Isotope Stage 11, which took place roughly 424,000 to 374,000 years ago. This suggests that Greenland’s ice is more sensitive to warming and that there is a risk of irreversible melting.

The study emphasizes the importance of understanding Greenland’s geological past for predicting future sea-level rise due to global warming. The melting of Greenland’s ice sheets has the potential to cause a 23-foot rise in sea levels, which would be a threat to coastal regions worldwide. To mitigate this risk, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere would need to be dramatically reduced. The study serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its impact on the planet.

