Great white sharks Simon and Jekyll have surprised scientists by forming an unlikely friendship and swimming together along the East Coast. Typically solitary animals, the two sharks have been closely tracked since their journey began in December, never straying more than 100 miles apart. Currently, they are located in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Canada, as indicated by recent tracking data.

This unique behavior of great white sharks has puzzled researchers who are keen to understand the reasons behind this friendship. Typically, great white sharks are known to be solitary creatures, rarely interacting with others of their kind. However, Simon and Jekyll have defied this norm and have seemingly formed a bond that has persisted over the months.

Additional research is needed to determine the underlying factors that have led to this unusual friendship. Theories suggest that these sharks may have been attracted to the same food sources, such as an abundance of fish or marine mammals, and have consequently stayed close to one another. Alternatively, it is possible that their social interaction is a result of mating behavior or territorial interactions.

The tracking data collected provides invaluable insight into the movement patterns of these sharks. Understanding the behavior of great white sharks is essential for their conservation and management. Further research will be conducted to gather more information about the intriguing friendship of Simon and Jekyll, shedding light on their behaviors and motivations.

It is truly remarkable to witness such a bond between two sharks that are typically considered solitary. This discovery highlights the complexity and diversity of animal behavior and reminds us of the many mysteries that still exist in the natural world.