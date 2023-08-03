Gravity is Not Uniform Across Earth

Gravity, the force that pulls objects towards the center of the Earth, is not uniform across the planet, according to data. Mathematician Sir Isaac Newton discovered that gravity depends on mass, meaning that objects with more mass experience a stronger gravitational pull. This variation in gravity can be observed due to differences in Earth’s inner structure and topography. For example, places with more mass, like mountains, have stronger gravitational forces, while places with less mass, such as valleys and deep ocean trenches, have weaker gravitational forces.

Scientists can measure these slight variations in gravity using advanced scientific instruments. John Ries and his colleagues work with a NASA satellite mission called Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE), which provides global snapshots of Earth’s gravity field. This information allows scientists to track mass changes in polar ice, water reservoirs, and understand the processes happening below Earth’s surface.

Gravity variations can also be understood in terms of acceleration. While the average acceleration of an object falling to Earth due to gravity is about 9.8 meters per second squared, in places with more or less gravity, this acceleration may be slightly different. However, these minor variations are not perceptible to humans.

The largest gravity anomalies occur due to plate tectonic movements, where large slabs crash into or pull away from each other. Changes in water content on Earth, like droughts or persistent rains, can also affect gravitational pull to a smaller extent. Understanding these interactions between the oceans, atmosphere, and land areas is crucial to comprehending Earth’s system.

Some notable variations in gravity across the globe include stronger gravity in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Australia and Indonesia due to plate tectonic movements. Another interesting phenomenon is the gravity hole in the Indian Ocean, which remains a mystery but is believed to be linked to plumes of hot rocks from the mantle surfacing around 20 million years ago. The weight of the North American ice sheet that existed 2.6 million years ago also created a gravity depression in the region, which is gradually rebounding as the land rises.