Black Holes Prefer Specific Masses, New Study Finds

According to a recent study, black holes have a tendency to form at specific masses, around nine and 16 times the mass of our sun. The study analyzed the gravitational-wave ‘chirps’ that are emitted when two black holes collide and merge. These findings may have implications for measuring the expansion of the universe.

Since 2015, 90 gravitational-wave events have been detected by various detectors around the world. These detectors include the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) in the US, Virgo in Italy, and KAGRA in Japan. Each collision produces a chirp, which is a burst of gravitational waves that increase in frequency as the black holes spiral closer together and eventually merge. The frequency and amplitude of the chirp are connected to the mass of the black holes.

The masses of black holes are determined by the masses of the stars that formed them. Massive stars can explode as supernovas or collapse under gravity to form black holes. The resulting black holes can have a wide range of masses, reflecting the diversity of star masses in the universe. However, astronomers have been puzzled by the abundance of black holes with masses around 9-16 solar masses compared to the lack of black holes in the masses in between.

The new research suggests that there is a gap in black-hole masses between 9 and 16 solar masses. This gap is influenced by the internal processes of massive stars as they near the end of their lives. When a star runs out of hydrogen fuel, its core contracts under gravity, causing the temperature to increase. At a certain point, the core begins burning helium, leading to a supernova and the formation of a black hole.

Black-hole mergers, on the other hand, occur in binary star systems where the companions strip away each other’s hydrogen-burning shells. This leads to the formation of black holes with specific masses. The study found that black holes tend to converge on mass values of 9 and 16 times the mass of our sun.

Understanding the preferred masses of black holes provides insights into the processes occurring inside massive stars and the formation of black holes. This research contributes to our knowledge of the universe and opens up possibilities for further investigations into the expansion of the universe.