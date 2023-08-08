Gravitational Waves and the Nature of Dark Matter

A recent UCL-led study suggests that observations of gravitational waves from merging black holes could provide new insights into the nature of dark matter. The study, published in the journal Physical Review D, used computer simulations to investigate the production of gravitational wave signals in simulated universes with different types of dark matter.

Dark matter is considered one of the key mysteries in our understanding of the cosmos. While it is believed to make up 85% of all matter in the universe, there is still little consensus on its fundamental properties. One question is whether dark matter particles interact with other particles, such as atoms or neutrinos, or if they pass through unaffected.

To explore this, researchers examined how galaxies form in dense dark matter clouds called haloes. If dark matter collides with neutrinos, it disperses and results in fewer galaxies forming. However, detecting these missing galaxies directly is challenging due to their small size and distant locations.

Instead, the study suggests using gravitational waves as an indirect measure of the abundance of missing galaxies. Simulations showed that in models where dark matter interacts with other particles, there are significantly fewer black hole mergers in the distant universe.

Although this effect is currently too small to be observed by current gravitational wave experiments, future observatories being planned will be able to detect it. The researchers hope that their approach will inspire new ideas for utilizing gravitational wave data to investigate the large-scale structure of the universe and shed light on the enigmatic nature of dark matter.

Dr. Alex Jenkins, one of the lead authors of the study, emphasized the potential of gravitational waves as a tool for observing the distant universe and understanding its structure and evolution. Co-author Dr. Sownak Bose added that gravitational wave astronomy offers a pathway for comprehending not only dark matter but also the formation and evolution of galaxies.

While further research is needed, this study highlights the exciting prospects of using gravitational waves to unlock the secrets of dark matter.