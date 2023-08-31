Gravitational Wave Detectors: A New Method to Probe Dark Matter

A team of theoretical physicists from the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, the Indian Institute for Science in Bengaluru, and the University of California at Berkeley has proposed a new method to probe dark matter. The method utilizes gravitational wave searches to investigate the effects of dark matter on neutron stars.

Dark matter particles in the galaxy can accumulate in neutron stars through non-gravitational interactions. This accumulation forms a dense core that can collapse into a minuscule black hole if the dark matter particle is heavy and lacks an antiparticle counterpart. Laboratory experiments have struggled to test this scenario.

For a wide range of dark matter particle masses, the initial seed black hole consumes its host neutron star and transforms it into a neutron-star-mass black hole. However, dark matter leads to low-mass black holes that are typically smaller than the maximum size of a neutron star.

The team suggests that by studying old binary neutron star systems in dense regions of the galaxy, which are expected to have evolved into binary black hole systems, researchers can constrain dark matter parameters that have not been ruled out by other experiments. The non-detection of low-mass mergers by gravitational wave detectors like LIGO puts new constraints on particle dark matter.

The study also highlights the potential of gravitational wave observations to probe heavy dark matter through extremely feeble interactions, even below the threshold of conventional dark matter detectors. If exotic low-mass black holes are discovered in the future, it could provide valuable hints about the nature of dark matter.

Gravitational wave detectors such as LIGO, VIRGO, KAGRA, and future detectors like Advanced LIGO, Cosmic Explorer, and the Einstein Telescope are expected to detect mergers of low-mass black holes. The study foresees significant progress in the next decade by considering the planned upgrades of these detectors.

The findings of this study hold importance as they explore parameter space beyond the reach of current terrestrial dark matter detectors, especially for heavy dark matter particles. Gravitational wave detectors may prove to be a powerful tool in testing theories of dark matter in addition to their current contributions to the direct detection of black holes and gravitational waves predicted by Einstein.

Source: Sulagna Bhattacharya et al, Can LIGO Detect Nonannihilating Dark Matter?, Physical Review Letters (2023).

