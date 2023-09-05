Graphene’s Electronic Properties Are Stable and Promising, According to New Calculations

New calculations using a computer model have shown that the exceptional electronic properties of graphene, a two-dimensional carbon material, remain stable even with imperfections. This discovery endorses the potential of graphene in quantum technology and sensing applications.

In material research, idealized representations of systems are often used in computer simulations. However, in practice, additional effects such as defects in the crystal lattice and complicated particle interactions are unavoidable. The crucial question is whether these effects change the material properties or not.

Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien) has developed a comprehensive computer model of realistic graphene structures to address this question. It was found that the desired effects, such as the propagation of electric current through graphene, are very stable. Even imperfect graphene pieces can be utilized for technological applications, which is good news for the graphene community.

The movement of electrons in graphene was also examined. According to the rules of quantum physics, electrons can take multiple paths simultaneously, and at specific energy values, these paths can cancel each other out, resulting in low probability of electron passage and minimal electric current. This phenomenon, known as “destructive interference,” has technological applications, such as information processing on a small scale and the development of sensitive sensors.

The complexity of graphene modeling lies in the size and shape variations of graphene pieces, many-body interactions between electrons, the presence of extra atoms, and atomic vibrations. However, the computer model developed at TU Wien takes all these factors into account and demonstrates that the desired effects are still observable despite these imperfections.

This research proves that graphene does not need to be perfect to be utilized in quantum information technology and sensing. It provides a promising outlook for the controlled application of quantum effects in graphene.

Sources:

– “Realism in Material Research: The Case of Graphene” by Vienna University of Technology (TU Wien)

– “Stability of destructive quantum interference antiresonances in electron transport through graphene nanostructures” by Angelo Valli, Thomas Fabian, Florian Libisch, and Robert Stadler in Carbon (DOI: 10.1016/j.carbon.2023.118358)