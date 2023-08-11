Dealing with the Fear of Flying in the Workplace

Like many others, I have a fear of flying. My childhood experiences were limited to car trips and the occasional cruise due to my mother’s similar fear. Up until now, I have managed to avoid flying except for a few necessary occasions, such as emergencies involving my father’s health.

However, my current work situation has changed everything. Due to company cutbacks, I have been assigned additional responsibilities that require me to either drive for a day or two or take a flight. Driving is not ideal since it leads to time lost and potential revenue loss for the company.

Now, I am faced with a dilemma. Should I inform my supervisor about my fear and potentially risk my job, given the company’s financial generosity towards me and my wife? Or should I find a way to overcome my fear and fulfill my professional obligations?

While I may not share your fear of flying, I understand how challenging it can be to confront a phobia. In my personal experience, confronting and challenging my fears has helped me overcome them. In your case, acknowledging the times when you successfully boarded a plane, albeit during difficult circumstances, could empower you to face your fear when it comes to work-related travel.

Additionally, it may be beneficial to explore therapy or short-term medication options that could alleviate some of the anxiety associated with flying. By actively seeking ways to manage your fear, you can fulfill your work requirements without compromising your career or divulging your limitations to your supervisor.

In conclusion, before divulging your fear to your supervisor, I suggest trying to find methods to cope with your fear of flying. By doing so, you can meet the demands of your expanded territory and maintain your professional standing within the company.