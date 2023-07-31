Stargazing at Big Meadows during the Shenandoah Night Sky Festival

Star gazers from all over the country are expected to attend the Annual Night Sky Festival at Shenandoah National Park this year. The festival will take place from August 11 to 13, and one of the highlights will be the Perseid meteor shower, which will occur during the festival.

The event is expected to draw a large crowd, as the moon will not hinder the visibility of the meteor shower. Visitors will have the opportunity to witness up to 60 falling stars per hour. In addition to the meteor shower, attendees will also be able to enjoy the stunning view of the Milky Way, which stretches across the entire sky in August.

The festival will feature presentations from guest speakers, including former astronaut Tom Jones, who will discuss topics such as defending Earth from asteroids and humanity’s future in space. Greg Redfern, WTOP’s space contributor and NASA solar system ambassador, will also be presenting on the Chesapeake Bay Impact Crater and the Perseids meteor shower.

The main events of the festival will take place at Big Meadows on Saturday night, including a “Star Party” and a “Telescope Party.” There will also be fun activities for kids throughout the weekend.

Visitors are advised to come prepared for night sky viewing in the mountains by dressing warmly and bringing a lounge chair and a red flashlight. Using a red flashlight is important to maintain night vision and not disturb the experience for others.

While there is an admission fee to enter the national park, all events at the festival will be free. It is recommended to book accommodations in advance for those planning to attend the entire weekend.

For more information about the festival, including a full listing of events and schedule, visit the Night Sky Festival website.