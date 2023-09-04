Enrichment Walks: Caring for Senior Dogs with Dog Dementia

The challenges of having a senior dog with dog dementia can be difficult for any loving pet owner. However, one couple has recently shared their efforts to care for their beloved pup by incorporating enrichment walks into her routine. This TikTok video, posted by @Goldieandaussie, shows how these walks aim to slow down the progression of the pup’s condition.

The video explains that the dog’s dementia started just five weeks ago, resulting in changes in her sleeping patterns, zoning out on walks and at home, and episodes of confusion where she doesn’t recognize her owners for a few minutes. According to the dog’s doctor, her condition is at level 1 and can be delayed through brisk walking, especially during late nights when she struggles to sleep.

The TikTok community has been deeply touched by the dedication and love shown by the owners. Commenters expressed their support, with one user stating, “You love her so much! Wishing all the best for your family.” Another person shared, “Bless her. It’s so heartbreaking. My 13-year-old schnauzer was like this too.” The overwhelming response showcased the empathy and understanding of those who have experienced similar situations.

If you suspect that your older dog may be suffering from dog dementia, also known as sundowner’s syndrome, it is crucial to consult your veterinarian. Prepare notes detailing your dog’s behavior, eating patterns, sleep schedule, and any unusual or concerning behaviors such as growling at imaginary objects, staring into space, or increased barking. These detailed observations will assist your vet in assessing your dog’s condition accurately.

Witnessing the effort and love that Goldie’s parents put into making her golden years as enriching as possible is truly heartwarming. Their commitment to caring for their beloved pet serves as an inspiration to all pet owners. Despite the challenges, they continue to provide a loving and supportive environment for their furry family member.

