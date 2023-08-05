The world has experienced record-breaking heat this year, with July being the hottest month in 120,000 years. While global warming caused by human activities has been the primary culprit, scientists have discovered an unexpected factor contributing to the heat: ship tracks.

In 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) implemented a new standard to reduce fuel sulfur content by 86%. This policy aimed to address the harmful effects of sulfur oxides (SOx) on human health and the environment. The reduction in sulfur emissions was successful, resulting in a 10% global decrease in sulfur dioxide emissions.

However, researchers have found that this regulation had unintended consequences. Ship tracks, which are lines of aerosol clouds produced by cargo ships, have significantly decreased. These clouds form when ship exhaust mixes with ocean clouds, causing water vapor condensation and a brightening effect.

A NASA study analyzing satellite imagery revealed that ship-track density decreased by over 50% in major shipping corridors after the sulfur regulation was enforced. While the COVID-19 pandemic also led to a decrease in shipping, its impact was overshadowed by the effect of the sulfur regulation.

Ironically, the bright clouds produced by ship tracks had a cooling effect on the Earth by reflecting sunlight back into the atmosphere. This cooling effect has been reduced due to the decrease in ship tracks. In fact, the increase in light caused by the sulfur regulation has resulted in a warming effect of 0.1 watts per square meter on the planet.

Although this unintended consequence is concerning, it offers insights for potential geo-engineering solutions to combat climate change. Some scientists have proposed marine cloud brightening, a process that involves injecting salt particles into the air to mimic the cooling effect of ship tracks. The decline in ship tracks suggests that replicating this phenomenon intentionally could be possible.

While ship tracks reduction adds to the challenges of mitigating climate change, it also presents opportunities for further research and the development of innovative solutions to address global warming and its consequences.