Unusual Binary Star System Exhibits Heartbeat-like Light Curve

Binary star systems often exhibit variable star behavior. When the individual stars in a system are too close together or too far away, we observe a gradual brightening and dimming of a single point of light as the stars orbit each other. In some cases, when the stars pass each other closely, they can display unusual brightening patterns, such as in the case of heartbeat stars.

Heartbeat stars are so named because their brightness pattern, when plotted over time, resembles a heartbeat seen on an electrocardiogram. These stars have highly eccentric orbits, causing tidal forces to distort them into egg shapes when they are in close proximity. This distortion leads to a brief spike in brightness, akin to a heartbeat. While there are several known examples of heartbeat stars, a recently discovered star, designated MACHO 80.7443.1718, exhibits even more remarkable characteristics.

MACHO 80.7443.1718 is a binary system consisting of a primary star with 35 times the mass of the Sun and a secondary star with 16 solar masses. These stars orbit each other once every 33 days, and during their closest approach, they come even closer to each other than Mercury is to the Sun. The strong tidal forces experienced at close proximity explain the significant increase in brightness observed in this system.

What sets MACHO 80.7443.1718 apart is its light curve, which deviates from the typical spike observed in other heartbeat stars. Instead, the stars exhibit a slower dimming process with an oscillating decay in their brightness. To explain this peculiar pattern, researchers conducted computer simulations of the stars during their close approach. The simulations accounted for both the tidal forces and the fluid dynamics between the stars.

The simulations revealed two interesting findings. Firstly, during their nearest point of approach, some of the atmospheric material from the larger star is captured by the smaller star. This exchange of matter triggers oscillations in the primary star, as waves form on its surface and cascade along it. Since the primary star rotates on its axis every four days, these waves are visible as a wobbling decay in the light curve every few days.

MACHO 80.7443.1718 serves as a prime example of the complexity of interactions observed in binary star systems. The pulsations of this stellar duo not only impact their brightness but also influence the evolution of the stars over time.