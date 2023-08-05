CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

Solar Shield: An Innovative Idea to Combat Global Warming

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 5, 2023
Solar Shield: An Innovative Idea to Combat Global Warming

Scientists have proposed an innovative idea to combat the effects of global warming by shielding Earth from the sun with a spaceborne “umbrella” called the solar shield. Astronomer Istvan Szapudi from the University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy came up with this concept to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting the Earth. His approach involves tying a giant shield to a captured asteroid as a counterweight.

In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, Szapudi explained that his approach differs from previous proposals of space-based solar radiation management (SRM) shields because of the tethered counterweight and the use of a captured asteroid. This creative solution reduces the total mass of the shield by more than 100 times compared to previous estimates for an untethered shield.

Szapudi’s goal is to reduce solar radiation by 1.7%, an estimate of the amount needed to prevent a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. By placing a tethered counterbalance toward the sun, the weight of the shield and counterweight could be reduced to approximately 3.5 million tons. Only 1% of the weight, around 35,000 tons, would need to be launched from Earth.

According to the plan, the counterweight would be launched first and connected to the solar shield using a strong graphene tether. Once in space, the tethered structure would gradually fill with lunar dust or asteroid material. Szapudi believes that this approach would be faster and cheaper to build and deploy compared to other shield designs.

However, launching the counterweight and developing a lightweight yet strong graphene tether pose significant challenges. The current capabilities of the largest rockets can carry only about 50 tons to low Earth orbit.

The solar shield proposal showcases an innovative way to mitigate the impending catastrophe of climate change. While there are obstacles to overcome, it highlights the importance of exploring creative and sustainable solutions to combat global warming.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Science

Euclid Space Telescope Shares First Images of Dark Matter Investigation Tool

Aug 5, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

The Impact of Technology on Education

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

NASA Restores Contact with Voyager 2 After Two Weeks of Silence

Aug 5, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Top 10 Privacy Management Tools for Safeguarding Personal Data

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Most Anticipated Laptops of 2022

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Transition: From Concept to Reality in AI Aerodynamic Simulation for Aircraft Development

Aug 5, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Satellite

Astra Space Announces Workforce Reallocation and Layoffs

Aug 5, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments