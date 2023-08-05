Solar Shield: An Innovative Idea to Combat Global Warming

Scientists have proposed an innovative idea to combat the effects of global warming by shielding Earth from the sun with a spaceborne “umbrella” called the solar shield. Astronomer Istvan Szapudi from the University of Hawai’i Institute for Astronomy came up with this concept to reduce the amount of sunlight hitting the Earth. His approach involves tying a giant shield to a captured asteroid as a counterweight.

In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) journal, Szapudi explained that his approach differs from previous proposals of space-based solar radiation management (SRM) shields because of the tethered counterweight and the use of a captured asteroid. This creative solution reduces the total mass of the shield by more than 100 times compared to previous estimates for an untethered shield.

Szapudi’s goal is to reduce solar radiation by 1.7%, an estimate of the amount needed to prevent a catastrophic rise in global temperatures. By placing a tethered counterbalance toward the sun, the weight of the shield and counterweight could be reduced to approximately 3.5 million tons. Only 1% of the weight, around 35,000 tons, would need to be launched from Earth.

According to the plan, the counterweight would be launched first and connected to the solar shield using a strong graphene tether. Once in space, the tethered structure would gradually fill with lunar dust or asteroid material. Szapudi believes that this approach would be faster and cheaper to build and deploy compared to other shield designs.

However, launching the counterweight and developing a lightweight yet strong graphene tether pose significant challenges. The current capabilities of the largest rockets can carry only about 50 tons to low Earth orbit.

The solar shield proposal showcases an innovative way to mitigate the impending catastrophe of climate change. While there are obstacles to overcome, it highlights the importance of exploring creative and sustainable solutions to combat global warming.