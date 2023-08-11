The Deniliquin Structure: The World’s Largest Known Impact Structure Exposed

In a recent study published in the journal Tectonophysics, researchers have identified what they believe to be the world’s largest known impact structure. The Deniliquin structure, located deep in the earth in southern New South Wales, spans up to 520 kilometers in diameter, surpassing the size of the previously considered largest impact structure, the Vredefort structure in South Africa.

The history of Earth’s bombardment by asteroids is largely hidden due to erosion, burial, and subduction processes. However, new geophysical discoveries are uncovering signatures of impact structures formed by asteroids. The Deniliquin structure is one such discovery, with its central uplifted dome being a key characteristic of large impact structures.

The Australian continent and its predecessor, Gondwana, have experienced numerous asteroid impacts, resulting in multiple confirmed and potential impact structures. Magnetic patterns beneath the Murray Basin in New South Wales led researchers to speculate the existence of a buried impact structure. An analysis of updated geophysical data confirmed the presence of a 520km-diameter structure, with a seismically defined dome at its center.

The Deniliquin structure exhibits features expected from a large-scale impact structure. Magnetic readings reveal a symmetrical rippling pattern in the crust around the structure’s core, likely caused by intense magnetic forces during the impact. Radial faults and small magnetic anomalies indicate fractures and igneous sheets typical of large impact structures.

To further confirm the impact, physical evidence of shock needs to be collected through drilling. The age of the Deniliquin impact is estimated to be during the Late Ordovician, potentially associated with the Hirnantian glaciation stage and the Ordovician-Silurian extinction event. Gathering samples will be the next step in determining the exact timing of the impact and its potential link to this mass extinction event.

The discovery of the Deniliquin structure highlights the importance of studying impact structures for understanding Earth’s geological history and the role of asteroid impacts in shaping the planet.